Tri-State university listed in top 10 of best universities in Indiana

(WEHT) WalletHub released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report, and separate rankings for colleges and for universities.

WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 colleges and universities in Indiana

1. University of Notre Dame6. Hanover College
2. Purdue University-West Lafayette7. Taylor University
3. DePauw University8. Indiana University-Bloomington
4. Wabash College9. University of Evansville
5. Earlham College10. Goshen College
Source: WalletHub

Top 7 colleges and universities in Kentucky

1. Centre College6. University of Louisville
2. Bellarmine University7. Kentucky Wesleyan
3. Brescia University
4. Georgetown College
5. Alice Lloyd College
Note: Only these 7 colleges and universities made it into WalletHub’s list of 500 colleges and universities

Top 10 colleges and universities in Illinois

1. Northwestern University6. Illinois Wesleyan
2. University of Chicago7. Wheaton College
3. Illinois Institute of Technology8. North Park University
4. University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign9. Bradley University
5. University of St. Francis10. Olivet Nazarene University

(This story was originally published on Oct. 19, 2020)

