Tri-State university listed in top 10 of best universities in Indiana

(WEHT) WalletHub released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report, and separate rankings for colleges and for universities.

WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.

Top 10 colleges and universities in Indiana

1. University of Notre Dame 6. Hanover College 2. Purdue University-West Lafayette 7. Taylor University 3. DePauw University 8. Indiana University-Bloomington 4. Wabash College 9. University of Evansville 5. Earlham College 10. Goshen College

Top 7 colleges and universities in Kentucky

1. Centre College 6. University of Louisville 2. Bellarmine University 7. Kentucky Wesleyan 3. Brescia University 4. Georgetown College 5. Alice Lloyd College Note: Only these 7 colleges and universities made it into WalletHub’s list of 500 colleges and universities

Top 10 colleges and universities in Illinois

1. Northwestern University 6. Illinois Wesleyan 2. University of Chicago 7. Wheaton College 3. Illinois Institute of Technology 8. North Park University 4. University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign 9. Bradley University 5. University of St. Francis 10. Olivet Nazarene University

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on Oct. 19, 2020)

LATEST LOCAL NEWS: