Tri-State university listed in top 10 of best universities in Indiana

(WEHT) WalletHub released its 2021’s Best College & University Rankings report, and separate rankings for colleges and for universities.
WalletHub compared over 1,000 higher-education institutions in the U.S. based on 30 key measures grouped into seven categories, such as Student Selectivity, Cost & Financing and Career Outcomes. The data set ranges from student-faculty ratio to graduation rate to post-attendance median salary.
Top 10 colleges and universities in Indiana
|1. University of Notre Dame
|6. Hanover College
|2. Purdue University-West Lafayette
|7. Taylor University
|3. DePauw University
|8. Indiana University-Bloomington
|4. Wabash College
|9. University of Evansville
|5. Earlham College
|10. Goshen College
Source: WalletHub
Top 7 colleges and universities in Kentucky
|1. Centre College
|6. University of Louisville
|2. Bellarmine University
|7. Kentucky Wesleyan
|3. Brescia University
|4. Georgetown College
|5. Alice Lloyd College
Top 10 colleges and universities in Illinois
|1. Northwestern University
|6. Illinois Wesleyan
|2. University of Chicago
|7. Wheaton College
|3. Illinois Institute of Technology
|8. North Park University
|4. University of Illinois–Urbana-Champaign
|9. Bradley University
|5. University of St. Francis
|10. Olivet Nazarene University
(This story was originally published on Oct. 19, 2020)
