Tropical Storm Amanda makes landfall in Guatemala

(WEHT)- Tropical Storm Amanda made landfall in southeastern Guatemala Sunday morning, bringing sustained winds of 40 miles an hour and isolated rainfall totaling 20 inches across some parts of Guatemala, El Salvador, and Mexico before dissipating.

The heavy rainfall could bring life-threatening flash floods and landslides across the country. The tropical storm formed quickly near the coast and made landfall early Sunday morning.

(This story was originally published on May 31, 2020)

