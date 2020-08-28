Tyson Foods donating over one millions meals for hurricane relief

(WEHT)- Tyson Foods is donating over one million meals, along with ice and other supplies after the Gulf Coast was hit by Hurricane Laura.

Tyson is also coordinate with local authorities, Convoy of Hope, Operation Blessing and other disaster relief partners to establish a coordinated response to deliver items to storm victims, volunteers, first responders and Tyson team members.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 28, 2020)

