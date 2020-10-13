WalletHub: 2020’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States

(WEHT) With Election Day approaching, the personal finance WalletHub released its report on 2020’s Most & Least Politically Engaged States.
Only 61.4% of the voting age population voted in the 2016 presidential election, and only 53.4% voted in the 2018 midterm.
WalletHub compared 50 states across 11 key indicators of political engagement, ranging from “percentage of registered voters in the 2016 presidential election” to “total political contributions per adult population.”
Overall, Maine was the most politically engaged state, while Hawaii was the least engaged. Illinois was near the middle at 20th place, and Indiana and Kentucky were both near the bottom in 41st and 44th places respectively. The report also noted that blue states tend to be more politically engaged than red states.
Political Engagement in Indiana (1=Most; 25=Avg.):
- 33rd – % of Registered Voters in 2016 Presidential Election
- 42nd – % of Electorate Who Voted in 2018 Midterm Elections
- 40th – % of Electorate Who Voted in 2016 Presidential Election
- 27th – Change in % of Electorate Who Actually Voted in 2016 Elections vs. 2012 Elections
- 44th – Total Political Contributions per Adult Population
- 35th – Voter Accessibility Policies
|Illinois
|Indiana
|Kentucky
|Education Ranking
|12
|42
|46
|GDP per Capita Ranking
|12
|33
|44
|Tax Fairness Ranking
|46
|42
|34
|% of Citizen Voters by Age Group (18-24)
|46.8% (14)
|43% (22)
|53.9% (4)
|% of Citizen Voters by Age Group (65+)
|73.2% (23)
|67.7% (38)
|60.2% (47)
(This story was originally published on October 13, 2020)
