WalletHub study looks at best, worst states for women equality

Women’s rights in the U.S. have made leaps and bounds since the passage of the 19th Amendment, yet many women still struggle to break the glass ceiling because of unequal treatment in society.

To determine where women receive the most equal treatment, WalletHub compared the 50 states across 17 key indicators of gender equality: income disparity, higher-income disparity, disparity in share of executive positions, disparity in share of minimum-wage employees, unemployment rate disparity, entrepreneurship-rate disparity, disparity in average number of work hours, job security disparity, economic security disparity, disparity in poverty rate, disparity in advanced educational attainment, disparity in math test scores, disparity in doctor-visit affordability, disparity in share of lawmakers in U.S. Senate, disparity in share of lawmakers in U.S. House of Representatives, disparity in share of lawmakers in state legislature, and disparity in share of state-elected executives.

Kentucky and Indiana were ranked 17 and 18 comparatively, and Indiana ranked lower at 29. Hawaii came in at #1, and Utah came in dead last.

To see the full article, visit WalletHub’s website.

(This story was originally published on Aug. 24, 2020)

