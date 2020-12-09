What did people Google the most in 2020?

FILE – In this Aug. 28, 2018, file photo, a cursor moves over Google’s search engine page, in Portland, Ore. A French appeals court on Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020 upheld an order for Google to pay media companies to show their news content in search results. The Paris Court of Appeal rejected a challenge by the U.S. tech company, which had refused to comply with an order by France’s competition authority to negotiate with publishers and press agencies for payments to display their material. (AP Photo/Don Ryan, File)

(WEHT) It’s become a verb we use just about every day, “did you google it?” “I googled that,” and for good reason. While you can find just about everything on the internet, actually searching for that video or story would take a lot longer without a search engine. You know what you’re searching for, but you might also be wondering, what do other people google?

Google released its annual ‘Year in Search‘ list Wednesday. Terms like ‘animal crossing,’ ‘wap,’ and ‘sourdough bread’ take some of the top spots. Here’s a look at some of the other most searched for terms in the United States:

Why…

Why were chainsaws invented? Why is there a coin shortage? Why was George Floyd arrested? Why is Nevada taking so long? Why is TikTok getting banned?

Where is…

Where is my stimulus money Where is my refunds Where is Kansas City Where is Beirut Where is Shakira from

Definitions

WAP Entanglement Antebellum Pandemic Asymptomic

Near me

Covid testing near me early voting near me fires near me voting near me protests near me

For the latest breaking news and stories from across the

Tri-State, follow Eyewitness News on Facebook and Twitter.

(This story was originally published on December 9, 2020)