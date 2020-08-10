Which states are the best (and worst) to have a baby?

(WEHT) – Having a baby can be a wonderful but costly experience, and some states rank better than others in being the most ideal place to welcome a new bundle of joy.

To determine the most ideal places in the U.S. to have a baby, a WalletHub survey compared the 50 states and the District of Columbia across 32 key measures of cost and health care accessibility, as well as baby and family friendliness.

All three Tri-State states – Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois – ranked near the middle of the list of best states. Illinois was the best of the three states ranked at number 20, followed by Kentucky (32) and Indiana (35). Massachusetts was named the best state to have a baby while Alabama was ranked last on the list.

Source: WalletHub

Aside from the difficulty of giving birth during a public health crisis, new mothers also have to worry about the cost. One of the biggest expenses to keep in mind is medical bills as the average conventional delivery in the U.S. costs over $10,000. Healthcare quality and pre-natal and post-natal support also determined where a state ranked on the list.

