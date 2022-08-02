EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — Tonight is National Night Out across the country, and right here in Evansville, the celebration was held for the community at the CK Newsome Center.

The annual event works to strengthen police and community partnerships and to generate support for local anti-crime programs.

“We’re just out here to kind of say hi to the public, especially the kids, let the kids come up and see we’re human too,” says EFD’s Mike Larson. “Come talk to us, give us a hug, come down here and spray a little water, talk to the firefighters and just have a good time.”

“We hate the separation that there is with law enforcement and the community,” explains EPD’s Philip Smith. “We just want to let people know that, hey, we’re just like the rest of you guys. This is just our job and we want to show you what our job is so take a step in our world kind of deal.”

Spread across the parking lot and spanning indoors, kids were able to compete in obstacle courses, try on first responders’ gear, talk with officers and get free snacks and souvenirs.