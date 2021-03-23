1 in 3 American adults has prediabetes. Do you?

(WEHT) – Tuesday is Diabetes Alert Day. According to the CDC, 34.5 percent of the adult US population has prediabetes. Nearly 90 percent of people with prediabetes don’t know they have it.

Prediabetes is when someone’s blood sugar is too high, but not yet high enough to be diagnosed with type 2 diabetes. If left untreated prediabetes can become type 2 diabetes. The good news is that with early diagnosis, prediabetes can often be reversed.

Visit DoIHavePrediabetes.org to find out if you are at risk.

(This story was originally published on March 23, 2021)