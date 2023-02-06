EVANSTON, Ill. — A middle school in Evanston was placed on soft lockdown Monday after a loaded handgun was found in possession of a student.

At around 11 a.m., police were dispatched to Chute Middle School, located in the 1400 block of Oakton, on the report of a gun in the school.

A preliminary investigation revealed that a 13-year-old boy was displaying a loaded handgun to other students.

A Smith and Wesson 9mm handgun was recovered without incident and the student was transported to the police station for further investigation. Police said they do not believe there was any credible threat to other students or staff inside the building.

The lockdown has since been lifted.

“Why would you have a loaded gun at home?” asked Rene Hernandez, who received a call from his sister to pick up her son from Chute Middle School. “Who knows how he got his hands on it? Sometimes, parents do keep guns kids get into everything nowadays.”

Both police and parents praised the student who spoke up.

“The student did absolutely the right thing. It was textbook what he did. He saw something that was a danger to the school, he went right away and reported it to the staff, as he should have and the staff took action from there,” said Evanston police Sgt. Sophia Sayed. “It was handled perfectly.”

District 65 Superintendent Dr. Devon Horton issued a statement Monday night: