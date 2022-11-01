NEWARK, NJ (PIX11) — Two officers in Newark were hospitalized on Tuesday amid reports of police being shot, officials said.

While authorities in Newark have not yet confirmed the shooting, New Jersey State Policemen’s Benevolent Association President Patrick Colligan said officers had been shot. The mayor of Bellville, Newark’s neighboring town, described it as an “unfolding active shooter situation.”

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to the injured officers and all the officers handling the Newark attack,” Colligan said. “This level of violence must be stopped and condemned by everyone.”

Video from AIR11 near Chancellor Avenue and Van Elsor Place shows around a dozen police officers on a rooftop. Some were holding protective shields and others were in position with guns. Other officers could be seen positioned on the ground behind squad cars.

The scene in Newark is still “very active,” officials said. Gov. Phil Murphy said he’s “closely monitoring” the situation.

“I am in touch with local authorities and the State is providing resources as requested,” he said. “We will continue to support local law enforcement and ensure that all residents are safe.”

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.