An African-American man and his daughter laugh together while she sits on his lap outdoors, 1960s. (Photo by Anna Kaufman Moon/Getty Images)

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WEHT) — The Merriam-Webster Dictionary describes a dad joke as a “wholesome joke of the type said to be told by fathers with a punchline that is often an obvious or predictable pun or play on words and usually judged to be endearingly corny or unfunny”.

We wanted to share 25 of our favorite dad jokes with you in hopes of bringing laughter around the grill this Father’s Day. If your buddies fall over in laughter, we guess they can’t stand these dad jokes.

Singing in the shower is fun and games until you get soap in your mouth. Then it becomes a soap opera.





How do you make a tissue dance? Put a little boogie in it!





What’s Forrest Gump’s password? 1forrest1





Stop looking for the perfect match; use a lighter.





Where do you learn to make a banana-split? Sundae School





Why do pancakes always win at baseball? They have the best batter.





I’ve been bored recently, so I decided to take up fencing. The neighbors keep demanding that I put it back.





How do you teach kids about taxes? Eat 38% of their ice cream.





What’s a bird’s favorite math subject in school? Owlgebra





Why did the orange lose the race? It ran out of juice.





Try the seafood diet—you see food, then you eat it.





I hated facial hair but then it grew on me.





Which band was Indiana Jones’ least favorite? The Rolling Stones.





I ordered a chicken and an egg online. I’ll let you know.





Wanna hear a joke about construction? I’m still workin’ on it!





Why do vampires always seem sick? They’re coffin.





If a child refuses to nap, are they guilty of resisting a rest?





What musical instrument do you find in the bathroom? A tuba toothpaste!





Why couldn’t the pony sing? Because it was a little horse.





You can tell it’s a dogwood tree from its bark.





A witch’s vehicle goes brrrroom brrrroom!





I used to play piano by ear, but now I use my hands.





What rock group has four men who don’t sing? Mount Rushmore.





Wanna hear a joke about paper? Never mind. It’s tearable.





What has four wheels and flies? A garbage truck.



Have a kid-friendly dad joke you’d like to share? Visit our Facebook and share your favorite!