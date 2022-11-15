NATIONAL (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita on Tuesday announced a $3.1 billion tentative settlement with Walmart to resolve allegations that the company contributed to the opioid addiction crisis by failing to appropriately oversee the distribution and dispensing of opioids at its stores.

AG Rokita says, “The opioid crisis has devastated far too many Hoosier families. We continue working aggressively to hold accountable those companies whose actions have contributed to the opioid epidemic. Further, we are committed to bringing much needed funding to fight the drug crisis in Indiana.”

Officials say Indiana’s tentative share of the possible settlement is about $53 million. A press release says besides the monetary settlement, the proposed agreement requires significant improvements in how Walmart’s pharmacies handle opioids.

A news release says this proposal comes on the heels of similar announcements by CVS Heath and Walgreen Co., each of which would pay about $5 billion in proposed settlements to resolve claims.