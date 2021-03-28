4 dead after extreme flooding in Nashville

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — At least four people have died after more than seven inches of rain fell in Nashville over the weekend, causing extreme flooding across the city.

Metro police said first responders were called to Nolensville Pike at Harding Place around 5 a.m. Sunday, where a 70-year-old man was found dead inside of a sedan in a creek behind Walmart.

(Courtesy: Metro Nashville Police Department)

(Photo: WKRN)

A second man, presumed to have drowned, was located around 7:30 a.m. on the Nashboro Village Golf Course, according to police. Officers said it appeared the 65-year-old was swept away by high water after getting out of his car, when the vehicle went off the road and into a culvert at Flintlock Court.

Metro police later confirmed two additional victims, a 46-year-old woman and a 64-year-old man, were found dead around 9:30 a.m. in a wooded area adjacent to Wentworth-Caldwell Park on Edmondson Pike, off Nolensville Pike. Officers said the bodies were located near a homeless camp.

No additional information was immediately released.