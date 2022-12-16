GREENSVILLE COUNTY, Va. (WAVY) – A tractor-trailer driver was charged after an overnight crash Friday that spilled 40,000 pounds of meatballs across Interstate 95 in Greensville County.

Virginia State Police confirmed they responded to the crash scene on Southbound 95, north of mile marker 8, around 12:30 a.m.

The investigation determined a tractor-trailer, driven by Al Stenford, ran off the road, overcorrected and struck a guardrail. The vehicle jackknifed causing the trailer to detach. The driver of another tractor-trailer, also traveling southbound, couldn’t avoid the trailer and crashed into it.

The crash caused all northbound and southbound lanes of I-95 to be shut down until 4:30 a.m.

The Greensville County Fire Department confirmed it took more than two hours to free the driver from the vehicle. He was then taken to a hospital in Petersburg by ambulance and is reported to have minor injuries. There is no word on their condition at this time.

Stenford was charged with failing to obey a highway marking.

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department)

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department)

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Greensville County Volunteer Fire Department)

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Erick Michael)

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Erick Michael)

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Erick Michael)

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Erick Michael)

A crash involving two tractor-trailers sent one person to the hospital Friday and closed several lanes of Interstate 95 in Greensville County on Dec. 16, 2022. (Photo courtesy: Erick Michael)

The following agencies responded to this incident: Virginia State Police, Emporia Police Department, Greensville County Sheriff’s Office, Lifestar Ambulance Service, and Rawlings Brothers Garage.