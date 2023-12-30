(NEXSTAR) – It’ll be easier to stick to your New Year’s resolutions now that some of your favorite snacks and junk foods have been discontinued.

Americans were treated to a bevy of culinary creations in 2023 (e.g., BORGs, Grimace Shakes, “girl dinners,” etc.). But for every exciting or perplexing innovation, another longtime foodstuff seemed to disappear due to low sales, lack of interest or supply-chain issues.

In some cases, fans urged their favorite brands to bring the snacks back — and a few campaigns were actually successful. In most cases, however, these discontinued products remain as extinct as New Coke.

Here’s a short list of the foods we mourned in 2023, but haven’t yet forgotten:

(Getty Images)

Trader Joe’s Minty Mallows

Trader Joes confirmed in December 2023 that Minty Mallows — a chocolate-covered peppermint marshmallow product usually found during the holidays — are no longer offered in stores.

A representative for Trader Joe’s did not specify why Minty Mallows were discontinued, but said several reasons may have factored into the decision, such as poor sales or a change in production costs.

The spokesperson further suggested that customers could still get their “chocolate pepperminty fix” from products like Candy Cane Joe-Joe’s or Peppermint-Flavored Baking Chips.

(Neilson Barnard/Getty Images for NYCWFF)

Ronzoni Pastina

Ronzoni’s parent company announced the discontinuation of its pastina variety in January 2023, but explained that the decision was not its own.

“This beloved product’s unique small size and star-shape require specialized production from a third-party manufacturer,” a representative for 8th Avenue Food & Provisions, Ronzoni’s parent company, told Nexstar. “Our long-term manufacturer informed us they would cease producing Ronzoni Pastina effective January 2023.”

The company, at the time, said it hadn’t “given up” on finding a replacement manufacturer, but Ronzoni still offers no pastina variety. In the meantime, consumers can still buy star-shaped pastina made by other brands, including Barilla and San Giorgio.

(McDonald’s)

McDonald’s McCafe Bakery items

McDonald’s confirmed in July that restaurants across the U.S. were “phasing out” three items from the McCafé Bakery menu, based on customer interest. But those three items — the Apple Fritter, the Blueberry Muffin and the Cinnamon Roll with Cream Cheese Icing — were also the only remaining offerings on the U.S. McCafé Bakery menu.

“We know goodbyes are never easy — but fans can still satisfy their sweet tooth with our iconic Chocolate Chip Cookies, Baked Apple Pie and frozen desserts at restaurants nationwide.”

(Getty Images)

PepsiCo’s Sierra Mist

PepsiCo discontinued Sierra Mist at the top of the year, but not without offering a replacement: a similarly lemon- and lime-flavored soda named Starry.

A representative for PepsiCo, though, clarified that Starry and Sierra Mist do not share the same recipe, with Starry having “higher citrus flavors that are true to fruit and more aromatic.”

In any case, Starry is far from PepsiCo’s first attempt to steal some market share from Sprite (a Coca-Cola product). In addition to Sierra Mist and Starry, PepsiCo had previously offered Teem in the ’60s, ’70s and ’80s, as well as Slice, which offered a lemon-lime variety. PepsiCo had also attempted to develop a lemon-lime soda called Storm, though it doesn’t appear the product ever made it past the testing phase.

(Ed Rieker/AP Images for Unilever)

Good Humor’s Toasted Almond Bar

Though quietly removed from the Good Humor lineup in the summer of 2022, the Toasted Almond Bar was widely mourned on social media the following year, when many fans appeared to notice that supermarkets were not replenishing their stocks.

Good Humor’s spokespeople had also spent a not-insignificant amount of time replying to several upset consumers on Twitter in 2023, pointing out that the brand still offers a “wide variety of treats,” which currently include other “classic” bars like the Chocolate Éclair Bar and the Strawberry Shortcake Bar.

Good Humor attributed the discontinuation of its Toasted Almond variety to slow sales and an emphasis on prioritizing other items, the Associated Press reported.

(File/Getty)

Dunkin’s Dunkaccino

The Dunkaccino, which debuted in 2000, has been described by Dunkin’ as a “unique blend of coffee and hot chocolate flavors.” But it was also discontinued in April 2022, even though many shops continued to offer the beverage well into 2023, thanks to remaining stock of the drink’s ingredients.

Dunkin’ did not specify why the Dunkaccino had been retired, but Reddit users identifying themselves as former or current Dunkin’ employees had suggested the drink is dispensed from a machine that utilizes a pre-mixed powder, an ingredient that has allegedly been “discontinued,” according to multiple users.

Several Reddit users have also offered up taste-alike “hacks” for concocting their own Dunkaccino-like drinks. Most of these ideas instruct customers to order some combination of hot chocolate and espresso shots — a drink that some say is the closest a Dunkin’ patron can hope for.

Honorable Mention: Chick-fil-A’s Side Salad

Chick-fil-A announced plans to discontinue its Side Salad in March 2023, only to walk back the decision before the item’s scheduled retirement date in April. At the time, a representative for the company claimed backlash over the news influenced the reversal.

“At Chick-fil-A, our guests come first,” the spokesperson wrote in a statement. “Based on feedback, we have decided not to proceed with removing our Side Salad from the menu.”