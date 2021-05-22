5-month-old girl found safe after car was stolen with her inside, North Carolina police say

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) – A 5-month-old girl has been reunited with her family after a car was stolen with her inside on Friday night, according to police in North Carolina.

Greensboro Police Chief Brian James provided an update on Saturday during a news conference and asked the public for help finding the suspect accused of stealing the car with the child in the back seat.

“At this time, we have not located the suspect,” Chief James said. “We are still attempting to identify him, so I ask that… the public continue to circulate that picture so that we can identify this person and hold this person accountable for the crimes that occurred last night.”

At about 9:22 p.m. on Friday, a mom with two children stopped at the Marathon gas station at 2435 Randleman Road to get directions.

She brought her 3-year-old with her inside the gas station and left her 5-month-old daughter, Nora Starr Grant, in her black 2017 Volkswagen Tiguan with it running, Greensboro police said.

During that time, someone jumped in the car and took off.

Left: Surveillance photo of suspect | Right: Photo of child in car that was stolen

Nora was found on Highland Avenue around 6:30 a.m. by a person who called the Winston-Salem Police Department, and the car was found on 11th Street and Cleveland Avenue.

An Amber Alert was issued for Nora, and both the child and the car were found hours later in Winston-Salem.

“When you’ve got a small child that is completely helpless and defenseless, it really puts us in a different place when we’re trying to investigate,” Chief James said.

“My biggest fear in these cases. Of course, when you’ve got a small child, an infant, who is completely helpless, you don’t know if that person will harm the child,” Chief James said. “You certainly don’t know if the person is going to leave the child out in the elements, which is what we have found to happen.”