CHICAGO — At least five people were injured, four critically, in a stabbing on a CTA Red Line train on the city’s Near North Side.

The incident happened around 2 a.m. Friday onboard a southbound Red Line train near the North/Clybourn station.

Police have reported five people were stabbed and at least one person was taken into custody. Five ambulances were reportedly called to the scene.

The circumstances surrounding the stabbings are unknown at this time. The conditions of the victims have not yet been released.

CTA Red Line trains are running in the subway again in both directions, but not stopping at the North/Clybourn station.

The North/Clybourn station remains closed for the investigation.

CTA released the following statement Friday morning following the incident:

This kind of violence is absolutely unacceptable, and we applaud the Chicago Police Department for its quick actions to arrest the suspects. CTA will continue to assist CPD in its investigation, including sharing any video from our security camera system. Chicago Transit Authority

This is a developing story. Check back for details.