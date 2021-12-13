600,000 meals donated by Tyson foods for storm relief

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (WEHT) — Tyson Foods says they’ve donated 600,000 meals (150,000 pounds of protein) to help support parts of Kentucky, Tennessee and other states impacted by the storms.

The company is partnering with Walmart to help feed families and relief workers in Mayfield, Kentucky.

“We’re deeply saddened by the damage and loss of life caused by this powerful storm and we want to do our part to help,” said John R. Tyson, executive vice president & chief sustainability officer of Tyson Foods. “We’re pitching in to help Tyson team members who have experienced storm damage, and we will continue to work with local community partners to learn where our resources and expertise can be best utilized.”

Tyson Foods tell us they plan to locate their Meals That Matter disaster relief trailer at the Walmart Supercenter in Mayfield early this week and will have volunteers on site who will distribute food.