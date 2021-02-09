9% of Americans plan to gift masks for Valentine’s Day

There are a few Valentine’s Day gift staples that steal the show every year: chocolate, flowers, and jewelry. But some people don’t stop there when it comes to showing their loved ones they care.

To find out how much people really spend on Valentine’s Day and what they buy, the team at Frontier Bundles surveyed 1,000 people and analyzed Americans’ Google search habits.

According to the study, men spend more than women on Valentine’s gifts, and engaged couples spend significantly more than everyone else.

The most-popular Valentine’s Day gifts each year are desserts, roses, and jewelry, but gift cards are becoming popular as well. Kentucky and Indiana both agree flowers are the way to go, but Illinois is opting for gift cards this year.

Nine percent of people surveyed plan to give their loved ones a protective mask this year.