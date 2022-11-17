JENNINGS, Mo. (KTVI) – Delivering a baby is not for everyone, but do not tell that to 10-year-old Miracle Moore.

Miracle lived up to her name and helped her mom, Viola Fair, deliver her baby sister, Jayla, with the help of a 911 dispatcher.

“She did awesome,” said Scott Stranghoener. “Couldn’t ask for anything better.”

Stranghoener was on the phone with Miracle for 10 1/2 minutes, walking her through the delivery on Oct. 22.

Miracle’s mom went into labor at their Jennings, Missouri, home. There was not enough time to get to the hospital, so Miracle dialed 911 and walked her mom through the delivery of her baby sister.

Miracle was awarded a certificate from county dispatch Wednesday for her bravery and courage during the delivery. She said her favorite part of the delivery was being the first person to see Jayla.

Stranghoener said Miracle was calm and collected during the phone call. At one point, she could be heard telling her mom to lie down with a firm tone, maybe the only time she will ever boss around her mom.

“Miracle said if you don’t want to lay down, I can help you lay down,” Fair said. “I really appreciate that, but I couldn’t get down there until it was time to deliver the baby.”

The experience has given Miracle a story that is already shaping her aspirations as an adult.

“I want to be a doctor,” she said. “I want to be that kind of doctor,” she said, pointing at the emergency medical technicians.