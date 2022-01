WORLD (WEHT) – According to ABC News, a clinical trial at Brigham and Women’s Hospital might hold the key to curing Alzheimer’s.

The first human trial for the nasal vaccine is to begin at Brigham and Women’s Hospital in Boston, and the nasal spray is supposed to both prevent and slow the progression of Alzheimer’s Disease.

If this vaccine is proven to be effective, then researchers will start testing the vaccine in more people, in larger trials.