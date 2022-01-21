A state in the Tri-State is within the top five for highest resignation rates

WALLETHUB (WEHT) – With Americans quitting their jobs at record rates during the so-called “Great Resignation,” WalletHub released its report on resignation rankings among the states.

Illinois came in at number 28 with a 2.79% resignation rate over the past 12 months, Indiana at number 15 with a 3.10% resignation rate over the past 12 months, and Kentucky came in at number 4 with the resignation rate at 3.42% over the past 12 months. In terms of which state came in number 1 on the list was Alaska, and the one that came in last was New York.

A link to the full report can be found here.