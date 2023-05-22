HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – AAA projects 42.3 million Americans will travel 50 miles or more from home this Memorial Day weekend, which is a 7% increase from 2022.

AAA says this is expected to be the third-busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel.

Bevi Powell, senior vice president, AAA East Central says, “The world has reopened and there is a lot of pent-up demand for travel. From unique destinations like Egypt to the always popular beach trips and cruises, more Americans are planning those special vacations this summer with family and friends.”

Officials say nearly 3.4 million travelers are expected to fly to their destinations this Memorial Day, an increase of 11% from last year. AAA says Memorial Day road trips are up 6% from last year, and more people this holiday are taking other modes of transportation, such as buses and trains.