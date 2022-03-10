(WEHT) – According to AAA, the statewide average price for a gallon of gas in Indiana on Thursday is $4.25, the highest average in the state’s history. In 2021, the average price for a gallon of gas in the state was $2.72.

Illinois residents are also seeing all time highs, AAA is reporting the average price of gasoline in Illinois as $4.57. In 2021, the cost of gas was $2.97.

The average price for regular unleaded gasoline in Kentucky is about 4 cents under the highest recorded average price of $4.08, which according to AAA was on July 10 of 2008. However, the average price for a gallon of diesel in Kentucky broke the record, and is now $4.89. In 2021, unleaded gas in Kentucky had an average price of $2.65.