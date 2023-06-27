HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – AAA has some advice to give ahead of Independence Day.

AAA says since Memorial Day weekend, AAA East Central has answered over 75,000 calls for roadside assistance. AAA says the top calls have been for towing, dead batteries, flat tires and lockouts. Officials say they expect to resource more than 400,000 motorists nationwide come Independence Day.

AAA recommends the following to avoid potential roadside issues:

Check for a spare tire. If there isn’t one, consider buying one.

Check tires at least once a month.

Lockouts can be avoided by taking special care of their “smart keys” and having keyless entry fobs. People can also just take their keys when exiting the car.

Batteries should be tested annually after three years.

Pack an emergency kit.

AAA also notes people should schedule a vehicle check-up ahead of any planned trips.