NATIONAL (WEHT) – AAA says while potholes are typically a sign of spring, this winter’s frequent temperature swings have taken an early toll on the nation’s roadways – and drivers are paying a steep price.

“Potholes can certainly pose a safety risk to motorists, but they can also result in unexpected and costly repair bills,” says Mike Hoshaw, vice president of automotive services, AAA East Central. “It can cost anywhere from $250 to as much as $1,000 to fix problems like tire punctures and bent wheels along with more expensive issues like suspension damage.”

Officials say a recent survey from AAA found that in 2021, one in ten drivers sustained vehicle damage significant enough to warrant a repair after hitting a pothole, with an average price tag of almost $600 per repair. Officials say in all, damage caused by potholes cost drivers a staggering $26.5 billion in 2021 alone.

To minimize vehicle damage from potholes, AAA East Central offers the following tips: