NATIONAL (WEHT) – With frigid temperatures on the way, AAA reminds homeowners and renters that preparing and maintaining a home for inclement weather is essential to help avoid winter-related repairs.

“As winter begins, homeowners and renters should be proactive in making sure their residence is ready for cold weather,” said Jonathon King, vice president of insurance sales, AAA East Central. “By taking measures to ensure a home’s interior and exterior are prepared for frigid temperatures, high repair costs and headaches can be avoided.”

Here is AAA’s advice for protecting homes in cold temperatures:

Know where water shutoff valves are located so water can be turned off in case of an emergency.

Let faucets drip a little bit to prevent freezing pipes.

Remove hoses from exterior faucets.

Repair or replace weather stripping around windows, doors, vents and fans, plumbing, air conditioners and electrical and gas lines.

Use caulk or insulation to seal all cracks, holes and other openings on exterior walls.

Well-insulated basements and crawl spaces will help protect pipes. Close foundation vents and windows to basements. Wrap vulnerable pipes with pipe insulation.

Air inside the walls where pipes are can be much colder than air in the room, so set the thermostat at a reasonable temperature even if no one will be home.

Keep bathroom and kitchen cabinet doors open to let warm air circulate around the pipes.

Close wood burning fireplace flue dampers when not in use. Follow all manufacturer instructions for gas fireplaces including those with pilot lights.

AAA says a standard home insurance policy should be enough to cover roof collapses and burst pipes. In cases of burst pipes, officials say as long as regular maintenance is performed and owners maintain heat in the building, the insurance can cover damages. AAA says slips and falls on property are likely covered by the liability coverage that comes with a home insurance policy, but it’s a good idea to double check with an insurance agent.

Officials say precautions people can take before it gets too cold out include trimming threatening trees, shutting off water and draining pipes and cleaning gutters.