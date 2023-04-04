ABC News will be covering the court appearance for former President Donald Trump on Tuesday, April 4. ABC News Live has anchored coverage airing from 9:00 am ET to 9:30 pm ET. The ABC News Live coverage will include events at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse, analysis of the indictment of Mr. Trump, and Mr. Trump’s scheduled remarks at Mar-A-Lago in Florida on Tuesday evening.

This ABC News Live coverage will also include a simulcast of any ABC News Network Special Reports on the Trump arraignment today.