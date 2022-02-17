NATIONAL (WEHT) – The FDA has posted a recall for Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays.

TCP HOT Acquisition LLC dba HRB Brands is voluntarily recalling all lot numbers with expiration dates on or before August 2023 of the Sure and Brut Aerosol Sprays listed in this table due to the presence of benzene. While benzene is not an ingredient in any of the recalled products, FDA’s review showed that unexpected levels of benzene came from the propellant that sprays the product out of the can. These products were owned and distributed by Helen of Troy Limited prior to June 7, 2021.

The voluntarily recalled products are packaged in aerosol cans and are used as deodorants to prevent or mask body odor or antiperspirants to reduce sweating. The products were distributed nationally in the United States, except for Brut Aerosol Deodorant, 154g, which was distributed in Canada. Consumers should stop using the recalled products if the expiration date is on or before August 2023 and get rid of them appropriately. Retailers of these products are also being notified by recall letter and retailers are arranging for return of all recalled products. Distributors and retailers that have recalled product should stop distribution of those products.

Benzene is classified as a carcinogen, which means it can cause cancer. Exposure to benzene can occur by inhalation, through the mouth, and through the skin, and it can result in cancers including leukemia and blood cancer of the bone marrow and blood disorders which can be life-threatening. To date, no reports of adverse events related to this recall have been reported. This voluntary recall is being conducted out of an abundance of caution.

People with questions regarding this recall can contact TCP HOT Acquisition LLC by calling 1-866-615-0976 Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. (PT). Individuals may also access this website for product refund requests and for additional information. People should contact their doctor if they have experienced any problems that may be related to using these recalled products.