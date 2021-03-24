After a devastating 2020, Red Cross asking for donations to help Americans down on their luck

Severe weather and other disasters, including the coronavirus pandemic, have taken an enormous toll on American families. According to the American Red Cross, Americans experienced more $1 billion disasters last year than in any other year on record.

This year is picking up right where 2020 left off. Beginning with a brutal winter, including tornadoes that left countless people in need of emergency shelter, food and water. Red Cross officials say that makes donations to the organization even more vital, so they can continue to give that emergency assistance.

Wednesday, March 24, has been set aside as the Red Cross Day of Giving. It’s a national effort to support those who will be impacted by disasters in the future.

“2020 was such a devastating year for families, both the pandemic and the increased paced of disasters that communities were facing,” says Trevor Riggen with the American Red Cross, “And 2021 is starting off much the same way. We’ve seen severe winter weather across the south and mid-Atlantic and more recently, some severe flooding in Kentucky that have just devastated families and communities. And so as families have struggled through these disasters and the pandemic, the financial pressure on their household is quite extreme.”

You can make a donation on this day of giving by heading to the Red Cross’ website.

(This story was published on March 24, 2021)