INDIANA (WEHT) – Attorney General Todd Rokita announced a multi-state lawsuit against federal agencies to force them to abandon mask mandates for travelers.

The State of Indiana joined 20 other states as plaintiffs in the lawsuit. The lawsuit names the CDC, Transportation Security Administration and the Department of Homeland Security as defendants.

“There’s no good reason the feds should mandate masks at public transportation hubs and on commercial planes, buses, trains, ships and other vehicles,” Attorney General Rokita said. “This rule belongs in the same ash heap to which we have consigned the other overreaching measures we have successfully challenged.”