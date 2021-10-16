Airplane blows two tires after hard landing, causes major delays at Reagan National Airport

ARLINGTON, Va. (WEHT) – Sources tell Eyewitness News that there have been major disruptions to the Washington DC air traffic following an incident at Reagan National Airport. American Airlines say a flight had a “mechanical issue upon landing”, causing two tires to be blown.

UPDATE 2: 69 people on American Eagle jet exited in middle of Runway 1 & taken by bus to terminal. @Reagan_Airport ops effectively shut since before 4p. Officially described as "mechanical issue upon landing". @WTOP @WTOPtraffic @ARLnowDOTcom @petemuntean #aviation #dca #flights pic.twitter.com/OQ8iYkDGaU — Dave Statter (@STATter911) October 16, 2021

Officials are saying that the disabled aircraft has left two main runways closed at DCA. Videos posted on social media show 69 people on board being escorted out of the plane and taken by bus terminal. No injuries have been reported.