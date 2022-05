ALABAMA (WEHT) – Alabama fugitive Casey White has been taken to a maximum security prison in Alabama.

White is one of the Alabama fugitives. He had been previously running from police since he escaped from the Lauderdale County Jail on April 29. He was captured in Evansville on May 9. On May 10 he was sent back to Alabama, where he had a hearing in the Lauderdale County Courthouse.

Following the hearing, White was taken to a maximum security prison outside of Birmingham.