Alexa, find me the best Prime Day deals for simplifying my life

If you already have an Alexa at home, use it to keep up-to-date on Prime Day deals by asking, “Alexa, keep me posted on Prime Day.” You can also stay up-to-date using Amazon’s mobile app.

BEST PRIME DAY DEALS ON CONVENIENT HOME PRODUCTS

Prime Day is now entering its second day, and there’s no shortage of deals. Some of the most popular ones are on home products that make quick work of everyday duties and chores. So if you’ve always wanted a home assistant, you’ll be pleased to find deals on smart TVs, doorbell cameras and robotic vacuums.

To point you in the right direction, we’ve located today’s best Prime Day deals for the home. They’re organized by category, so you can find exactly what you’re looking for. Here are the best deals worth checking out right now.

TRENDING

TCL 43-Inch 4K UHD Smart LED TV

If you’d like to enjoy a seamless entertainment experience, a smart TV is the answer. Not only can you watch cable channels, but you will also have access to over 500,000 movies and programs. The best is this 43-inch TCL smart TV, and for Prime Day, you can get it for $264.

Fire TV Stick 4K Streaming Device

Say goodbye to a cumbersome, slow remote and say hello to the convenience of the Fire TV Stick 4K. The Alexa-enabled remote lets you use your voice to scroll through streaming menus to find your favorite shows in no time. A true Prime Day value buy, it’s currently $24.99.

Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2

A smartwatch functions as a central hub for health vitals, fitness goals, calls and texts. The Samsung Galaxy Watch Active 2 is available for $159.99 on Prime Day and features a built-in sleep tracker that helps users develop healthy sleep habits.

TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi Mesh System

If you can’t work or hang out in certain parts of your home due to inadequate Wi-Fi coverage, a proper Wi-Fi mesh network can give you back your whole home. Today, the TP-Link Deco Wi-Fi Mesh System is on sale for just $199.99, making it an excellent value.

Oral-B Genius X Limited Electric Toothbrush with AI

An intelligent toothbrush offers a comprehensive approach to brushing for better, cleaner results. The Oral-B Genius X personalizes coaching through AI and helps you adjust brushing angle and pressure, among other things. It’s available for 31% off and drops down to only $99.99.

Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser

A water flosser is a gentle, effective alternative to regular flossing. If you’re ready to make the switch, Waterpik ION Professional Cordless Water Flosser offers 10 pressure settings and blasts away up to 99.9% of plaque. Pick it up on Prime Day for only $79.99.

SMART HOME ESSENTIALS

Ecobee SmartThermostat

The real benefit of a smart thermostat is that it can save you money on your heating and air conditioning bills even while you’re out or asleep. Right now, you can save even more money because our favorite, the Ecobee SmartThermostat, is on sale this Prime Day for just $210.78.

Echo Dot Kids

The Echo Dot Kids is a fun, educational device that fosters learning through interactive educational games and kid-friendly content. The device lets kids listen to music, read stories or talk to friends and family on the approved contact list. Add one or two Echo Dot Kids to your cart Prime Day for only $34.99 apiece.

Echo Show 10

Whether you desire video calling or complete smart home integration, the Echo Show 10 can deliver. It is a versatile device that can enhance several elements of your life. On Prime Day, it can make your bank account happy too because it is on sale for just $44.99.

Echo Show 5

If you want to get the absolute best deals, sometimes it’s wise to peruse previous models. The Echo Show 5 still has many of the most desirable features of this year’s model but at a fraction of the cost. Today, you can get the Echo Show 5 for just $44.99.

Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug

A smart plug turns almost any device into a smart device. Kasa Smart Outdoor Smart Plug takes the hands-free convenience to the porch, backyard or any corner of your outdoor space. It’s compatible with Alexa, Google Home and IFTTT, and only costs $18.99 for Prime Day.

HOME SECURITY DEVICES

Arlo Essential Video Doorbell

There’s more to a doorbell camera than just seeing who is at your door. The best models allow you to communicate with your visitor, even when you’re not at home. If this sounds like a device that would make your life easier, the Arlo Essential Video Doorbell is on sale right now for just $99.99.

Ring Video Wired Doorbell

Night vision, two-way talk, motion detector alerts and more are all reasons why the safest homes rely on a Ring Doorbell for security they can trust. If you’d like to purchase some peace of mind, the Ring Video Wired Doorbell is currently available for just $44.99, which is a savings of $15.

Ring Chime

A Ring Chime alerts you whenever you get a notification from any of your Ring security devices, whether something activates a motion sensor or the doorbell rings. A popular addition to existing Ring systems, the Chime is available for just $29.99 on Prime Day.

August Wi-Fi Smart Lock

A smart lock can harden the perimeter of your home and may be effective at deterring burglars. August Wi-Fi Smart Lock fits into your existing deadbolt and only takes minutes to install. The smart lock is marked down to $179.98 for Prime Day — a savings of nearly 28%.

Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 Antivirus Software

Secure and protect your computers, Macs, Apple and Android devices with up-to-date antivirus software. Norton 360 Deluxe 2021 offers real-time threat protection and lets you web browse using a secure VPN. It’s available at 76% off for Prime Day, which means it only costs $17.99.

HOME TECH

iRobot Roomba 692 Robot Vacuum

iRobot has been making robotic vacuums for nearly 20 years. If you don’t have this modern convenience yet, you’re missing out on an effortless way to keep your floors clean. If you’re thinking about getting one, now is the perfect time because the Roomba 692 is on sale for just $199.99.

Shark IQ Robot Vacuum with XL Self-Empty Base

Thanks to technology, you do not need to hire a cleaning service to keep your floors clean anymore. The right robot vacuum can do it for you. This Prime Day, you can get a top-performing Shark IQ Robot Vacuum for just $319.99 and barely have to think about vacuuming again.

KRUPS Smart Temp Digital Kettle

Digital kettles are equipped with presets so you can extract the best flavors from all types of tea. KRUPS Smart Temp Digital Kettle features a sleek, stainless steel design and quickly brings water to the optimal temperature. It’s marked down by 34% on Prime Day and only costs $39.79.

Tile Pro High-Performance Bluetooth Tracker

For those who need help keeping track of keys around the home, Tile Pro Bluetooth Tracker is a smart buy this Prime Day. It has a tracking range of 400 feet and sports a water-resistant design. Pick it up for only 30% off at $24.49.

EcoSmart ECO 11 Electric Tankless Water Heater

If you’d like to start saving money on your water bill, consider investing in an electric tankless water heater. The EcoSmart ECO 11 is equipped with self-modulating technology and may save you up to 60% on your water heating costs. It’s considered a value buy for only $191.31 on Prime Day.

hOmeLabs Dehumidifier for Large Rooms

Dehumidifiers remove excess moisture from rooms quickly and effectively. The hOmeLabs Dehumidifier is ideal for large spaces, like basements, up to 3,000 square feet. It has built-in wheels and handles for easy portability and it’s plenty affordable at its new low price of $209.97.

