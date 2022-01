SUPERIOR, Col (WEHT) – As families and first responders were assessing the damage from the Marshall Fire, a dog showed up to lift spirits.

A police officer was talking to an off-duty firefighter in their jeep. The firefighter brought a dog to cheer up those dealing with heartbreaking destruction out there.

Eyewitness News Rachael Skytta, who was out there all night and all day, posted this to her Twitter account saying: “Right about now, all dogs are therapy dogs.”