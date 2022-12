INDIANA (WEHT) – Toyota’s grand plan for its SUV lineup will expand the Highlander nameplate in 2023 with the all-new Toyota Grand Highlander… and it will be built in Gibson County.

A news release says the vehicle will be added to the Highlander nameplate. Officials say the Highlander will have three rows, which will make it great for family adventures.

Tune into Toyota’s YouTube channel on the eve of the Chicago Auto Show, February 8, 2023 to see this new vehicle.