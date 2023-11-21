HENDERSON, Ky. (WEHT) – The Alliance for American Manufacturing released its tenth anniversary edition of its Made in America Holiday Gift Guide, featuring gift ideas from all 50 states, the District of Columbia and Puerto Rico.

The list features more than 200 companies that manufacture in the United States. The list is grouped by state to help consumers find companies that manufacture goods close to their home.

A new entry on this year’s list is the Illinois company Atlas46, which offers “highly adaptable tool storage and organization systems” that can be worn as vests, chest panels, aprons, belts or packs. ComeBack Tag, another Illinois company named on the list, offers another way to keep track of your personal belongings. The ComeBack Tag features a QR code that when scanned sends an item’s location with a Google map link, and directs the person who scanned the tag to a personalized contact info page.

Sometimes, the best gift is something that can be used every day, so how about a gift that can be used multiple times throughout the day? Unilever, a British multinational corporation, was named on the list for its factory in Hammond, Indiana that has a unionized workforce that makes Dove soap bars.

Another entry on the list from the Hoosier state offers handcrafted sewn goods. Prims & Pretties sells pillows, quilts, sachets, totes, shawls, wraps and raggy bears designed and stitched by Tammy Woodcock via her website.

Louisville, Kentucky is well known for the Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory, but did you know you can order custom wooden bats online? The AAM notes the bats are also union made, manufactured by members of United Steelworkers Local 1693.

You can read the AAM’s 2023 Made in America Holiday Gift Guide online here.