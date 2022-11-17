TRI-STATE (WEHT) – The Alliance for American Manufacturing released their ninth annual Made in America Gift Guide, featuring gift ideas from all 50 states, Washington, D.C. and Puerto Rico.

According to a survey from Morning Consult, 76% of consumers say they prefer to buy American-made products, and 81% say they would purchase more of them if they were more widely available through large retailers.

In Illinois, the family owned company Klein Tools is highlighted for making products in the United States for over 150 years. Although the list notes some of their products are made overseas, it says the company makes 14 times more products in the U.S. than in any other country.

The Hoosier Bat Company, located in Valparaiso, is one of two companies highlighted from Indiana. The company was founded by a former scout for the New York Yankees and three bats produced by them are enshrined in the Hall of Fame in Cooperstown. Carved, a company that produces phone cases and wallets made from resin and wood burls, was also named in the list. Carved was also named in the 2016 guide.

Although Post-It Notes aren’t usually associated with holiday gifts, 3M’s facility in Cynthiana, Kentucky, also manufactures Scotch Package Protection tapes, which are used for shipping holiday gifts. Also in Kentucky, the Capitol Performance Bicycle Company makes custom bicycle frames using body measurements of their clients to create a unique ride for every bicycle. And don’t forget fruitcake. In The Abbey of Gethsemani, a community of Roman Catholic monks in Trappist, Kentucky have made the treats since the 1950s.

Shelley Kirk spoke with Scott Paul, the President of the Alliance for American Manufacturing to discuss why he believes it’s important to buy products made in the U.S., and you can find the full interview in the video player above.

You can view their full state guide online here.