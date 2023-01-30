(NEXSTAR) – Want to keep your free grocery deliveries from Amazon? It’s going to cost you.

Amazon confirmed to Nexstar on Monday that Fresh delivery will only be free for Prime members who spend over $150 starting on Feb. 28.

While the $139 Prime membership used to guarantee members free Fresh deliveries for orders above $35 everywhere except for New York, where it was $50, there will soon be delivery fees starting at $9.95 for orders under $50, $6.95 for orders between $50 and $100 and $3.95 for orders between $100 and $150.

An Amazon spokesperson told Nexstar the new fees are going into place to help keep prices low in the online and physical grocery stores.

“We will continue to offer convenient two-hour delivery windows for all orders, and customers in some areas will be able to select a longer delivery window for a reduced fee,” the spokesperson said.

Launched in 2005, Prime has more than 200 million members worldwide who pay $139 a year, or $14.99 a month, for faster shipping and other perks, such as free delivery and returns.

The company has dozens of Amazon Fresh stores across the U.S. and has opened some abroad. Amazon has also owned Whole Foods since 2017.

The decision to impose new fees comes as the company attempts to trim costs amid a hazy economic environment. In the past few months, it has axed unprofitable areas of its business and paused hiring among its corporate workforce. Amazon said this month that it will lay off 18,000 workers.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.