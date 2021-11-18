Amazon issues recall on mattresses

(WEHT) – Amazon has issued a recall on mattresses after they failed to met the mandatory federal flammability standard for mattresses.

The recall involves AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses in 10 and 12 -foot sizes. The recalled mattresses were manufactured in twin, full, queen, king and California king sizes.

Amazon is contacting all purchasers to arrange for direct shipment of a cover to place over the mattresses that will bring them into compliance, free of charge. For more information, click here.

