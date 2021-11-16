AMBER Alert issued for missing 3-year-old Noah Clare in Tennessee & Arizona

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WKRN) — An AMBER Alert has been issued for Noah Clare after the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) upgraded the case of the missing three-year-old boy of Gallatin.

Noah Clare has been missing since Nov. 5. Investigators believe his father, Jacob Clare, left Kentucky with Noah and his missing cousin Amber Clare either late Friday, November 5, or early Saturday, November 6, to drop off Noah, but they never arrived in Gallatin.

Jacob was last seen driving a gray Subaru Legacy, with Tennessee tag 42MY10. Authorities said stickers on the vehicle in question have been removed since the initial alert.

Stickers on the vehicle involved in the case appear to have been removed. (CREDIT: The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

Monday, authorities said both Noah and Amber may have moved north to Michigan. Last week, officials in Georgia said Amber may have been spotted at a Peanut Festival.

Tuesday afternoon, TBI tweeted that the Subaru Jake Clare may be driving was last seen, in the past week, in Arizona. They have reached out to authorities there. Arizona has now issued an AMBER Alert, as well.

Family members on Monday told News 2 they were pushing for the AMBER Alert to be activated. “With it being two children from two different states, they’ve gotta treat it separately, unfortunately, which for Noah’s case they don’t believe he’s in any danger. But with the history Noah has with his mental instability, everyone knows that kid is in danger,” Noah’s uncle, Adam Ennis said.

Ennis added an AMBER Alert has not been issued out of Kentucky for Amber because she was not abducted so it does not meet all the criteria.

Jake Clare is wanted by Gallatin Police for Especially Aggravated Kidnapping and Custodial Interference. He is also wanted by Beaver Dam, KY Police for Kidnapping and Custodial Interference.

AMBER Alert Details

Noah Clare was last seen wearing grey sweatpants, a camo shirt, a black jacket, and black shoes.

Age: 3

Sex: Male

Race: White

Hair: Brown Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′5″

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M056560540

Missing From: Gallatin, Tennessee

Missing Since: November 6, 2021

Anyone who may have information on their whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND. Those who may have seen them, are asked to call 911 immediately.