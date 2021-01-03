American Red Cross partners with NFL to give football fans a chance to score big

(WEHT) The American Red Cross and the NFL are teaming up this January to send a lucky donor to Super Bowl LVI in 2022.

As a way to thank donors, anyone who gives blood during the month of January will automatically be entered for a chance to win two tickets to next year’s big game in Los Angeles, CA.

As an extra thank you, anyone who makes it in to donate by January 20 will also be entered to win the ‘Big Game at Home’ package, which includes a 65-inch television and a $500 gift card.

For the complete rules and list of prizes, or to schedule an appointment, visit the Red Cross website.

(This story was originally published on January 3, 2021)

