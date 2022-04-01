NATIONAL (WEHT) – The Strongest Town Contest is a contest that cities take part in by showing that they are building stronger and more financially resilient communities. A town in the Tri-State has made it to the final two, or the Championship Round.

The two finalists are Norwood, Ohio and Jasper, Indiana.

The schedule is as follows, according to the organization’s website:

April 4 – Strong Towns Staff Members Rachel Quednau and Jay Stange will host a Live Webinar at 3 p.m. Central Time featuring representatives from this year’s finalists: Jasper, Indiana, and Norwood, Ohio. Register here to attend the Live Webinar.

April 4 through April 7 – A recording of the webinar will be posted along with a ballot. Voting closes at noon Central Time on April 7. People can also watch a recording of the Championship Round Webinar on the Strong Towns YouTube channel.

April 8 – The Strongest Town 2022 Champion is announced on the organization’s website.

To catch up on the event, please go here.