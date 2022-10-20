(WEHT) – Players waiting for last nights winning Powerball numbers were left waiting a little longer than usual last night. During last nights live drawing, the host announced that the drawing was being delayed due to technical issues. The numbers were instead posted a little while later to the Powerball website and YouTube channel.

If you missed them last night, here’s a look at those numbers:

There were no winners for last night’s estimated $515M jackpot, which means Saturday’s drawing climbs to an estimated $550M.