INDIANAPOLIS (WEHT) – The Indiana Housing and Community Development Authority is observing Fair Housing Month in April. The purpose of Fair Housing Month is to help communities thrive, stop discrimination and foster affordable housing.

Fair Housing Month celebrates the passing of the 1968 Fair Housing Act. The 1968 Fair Housing Act was passed to protect Americans from experiencing discrimination for buying or selling houses.

There are seven protected classes under the 1968 Fair Housing Act:

Familial status.

Race.

Sex.

Disability.

Color.

Religion.

National Origin.

Congress also passed the Fair Housing Amendments Act in 1988 to prohibit discrimination against pregnant women and families having children under 18. Indiana also prohibits discrimination based on ancestry, off-duty tobacco use and sealed or expunged arrest or conviction record.

Those who have experienced housing discrimination should consider filing a complaint with the Indiana Civil Rights Commission or U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.