Are they water bottles or hand sanitizer? Product recalled after posing health risk

(WEHT) — American Screening is pulling tens of thousands of their hand sanitizers off store shelves as the FDA has deemed them to be potentially unsafe. The FDA says the product too closely resembles water bottles, which poses a risk of consumption.

They note that ingesting the hand sanitizer, which is intended for topical use, could potentially result in alcohol toxicity.

In total. the recall impacts over 150,000 units of hand sanitizer. American Screening LLC is said to be notifying their distributors and customers by mass email and is arranging for return of all recalled Hand Sanitizers.

Adverse reactions or quality problems experienced with the use of this product may be reported to the FDA’s MedWatch Adverse Event Reporting program either online, by regular mail or by fax.