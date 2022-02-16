LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WEHT) – The first African American to achieve the rank of colonel in the U.S. Army will receive the rank of brigadier general posthumously. Col. Charles Young will receive this honorary rank 100 years after his death.

Gov. Beshear will join elected officials, military leaders, veterans and community leaders to celebrate the promotion on Feb. 17 at 3:30 EST. The ceremony will take place at the Kentucky Center for African American Heritage located at 1701 Muhammad Ali Blvd. in Louisville.

Charles Young was born to former slaves in Mays Lick, Kentucky in 1864. He was the third African American to graduate from the United States Military Academy in 1889.

Col. Young lived quite a distinguished life as he served in many high profile positions. His career includes serving in the Buffalo Soldier regiment, professor of Military and Science and Tactics at Wilberforce University in Ohio, and the superintendent of the Sequoia and General Grant National Parks in California.

The most amazing story about Col. Young was his 500 mile horse ride from Ohio to Washington, D.C. to prove he was physically fit to serve in World War I. Young was previously deemed unfit to serve due to high blood pressure.

United States appointed Col. Young as military attaché to Liberia after World War I. Young passed away in Liberia and his body was returned to the United States to be laid to rest in Arlington National Cemetery.