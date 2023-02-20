A suspect has been arrested in the killing of Auxiliary Bishop David O’Connell, authorities announced Monday.

O’Connell, 69, of the Archdiocese of Los Angeles was found shot to death inside his Hacienda Heights home in the 1500 block of Janlu Avenue just before 1 p.m. Saturday, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said.

The incident is being investigated as a homicide.

O’Connell, who was a native of County Cork, Ireland, served in the Los Angeles Archdioceses since 1979.

He was described as humble and lovable.

Authorities are set to provide additional details about the arrest and suspect during a noon news conference Monday.

Check back for updates on this developing story.