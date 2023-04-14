HENDERSON, Ky (WEHT) – Many don’t want to talk about death, but it is inevitable. And not talking about it makes the final days even more stressful, not only for you, but for loved ones.

This Sunday is Healthcare Decisions Day. Dr. Karl Sash, who specializes in geriatric and palliative care at Ascension Saint Vincent joined Shelley Kirk on Friday to discuss what an advanced directive is, and how patients can make decisions for the future when they aren’t able to make decisions for themselves in the present. You can view their full interview in the video player above.

For more information about advanced directives, visit Ascension St. Vincent’s webpage.